Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.99

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 1332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Landstar Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

