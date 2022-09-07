Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 5.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $68.83. 1,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 630,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.52.

In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

