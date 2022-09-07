LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from LaserBond’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

LaserBond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About LaserBond

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools.

