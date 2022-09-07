Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Position Lifted by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Leslie’s worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 100.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 21,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

