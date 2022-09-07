Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Gap Down to $20.96

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $19.89. Liberty Global shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 5,839 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,507 shares of company stock worth $1,067,467 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.