Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $169.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

