Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 836,436 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $17.65.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
