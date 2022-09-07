Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 836,436 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 36.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 545,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 119.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 81,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

