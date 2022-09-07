Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,678,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 136.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $857.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $822.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,962.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.38 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.