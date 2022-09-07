Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Exscientia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth $182,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Exscientia plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

