Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 9,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.96. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $142.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

