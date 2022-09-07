Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

