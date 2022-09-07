Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,083,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

