Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $69,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

