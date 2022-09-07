Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 14,452 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $108,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.98. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

