Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $77,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %
West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services
In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.