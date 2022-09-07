Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $77,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

