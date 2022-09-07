Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $83,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

