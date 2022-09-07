Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $79.09 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,688 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $79,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DVN opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

