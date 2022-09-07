Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $90.63 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

