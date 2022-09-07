Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $101,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $417.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

