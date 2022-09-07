Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 538,851 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 538,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $98,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

