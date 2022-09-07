Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 4.2%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.38. 3,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of C$392.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Further Reading

