Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

