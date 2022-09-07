LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $785.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVMUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($842.86) to €723.00 ($737.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($806.12) to €815.00 ($831.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

