Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 36,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 690,470 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

