Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

