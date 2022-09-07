Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,588. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.44.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

