Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,142. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

