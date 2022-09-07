Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,966. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.13. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.