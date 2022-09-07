Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.27. 40,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.