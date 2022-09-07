Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after acquiring an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

