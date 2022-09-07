Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.35. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

