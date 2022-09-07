Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,760 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.18. 16,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.