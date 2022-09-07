Mackay Shields LLC Sells 980 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $426.61. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.27. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.