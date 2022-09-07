Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average of $363.66. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

