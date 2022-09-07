Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $296.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

