Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 605 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

