Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 224 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

