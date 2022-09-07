Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 323 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,888,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

