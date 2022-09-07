Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 4,330 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

