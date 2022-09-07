MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,022 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 391,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip Profile

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.