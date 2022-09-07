Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 120 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.33 ($2.25).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down GBX 7.94 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121.71 ($1.47). The stock had a trading volume of 12,156,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.37. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 811.37.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Insiders acquired a total of 333 shares of company stock valued at $44,940 in the last three months.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

