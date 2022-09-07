Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Cut by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

