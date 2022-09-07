Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 971.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,183 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 50,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 109,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

