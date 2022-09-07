MediShares Market Cap Hits $435,045.06 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $435,045.06 and $44,578.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

