Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $85.81 and last traded at $85.82, with a volume of 29875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

