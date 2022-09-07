MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 2.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,878,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $7,985,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

