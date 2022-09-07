MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 2.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,878,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the second quarter worth $7,985,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

