MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,851 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,456. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

