MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0006 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 122.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 129.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $111,664.48 and $5,278.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 450,408,257 coins and its circulating supply is 173,106,329 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.