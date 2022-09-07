Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Declares GBX 1.30 Dividend

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:MBH opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

See Also

