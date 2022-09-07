Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $675.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.34), with a volume of 108270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 692 ($8.36).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £454.06 million and a P/E ratio of 512.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

